The Edo State Skills Development Agency also known as EdoJobs has disclosed plans to strengthen partnerships with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Siemens, Coven Labs, and other multinational companies for bespoke training in technology, innovation and solution-focused empowerment programmes in 2020.

Managing Director of EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who said this in a chat with journalists, noted that the agency was looking to surpass Governor Godwin Obaseki’s promise to create 200,000 jobs at the end of his first term in office.

According to her, “We will be having a loaded 2020 as we plan to strengthen partnership with local and international partners to ensure that we surpass the governor’s target to create more than 200,000 jobs at the end of his first term in office.

“We have concluded plans with the ITF to train youths on Information and Communication Technology (ITF). This will ensure that we have the right manpower in the state to compete in the new world order, where technology reigns supreme. This is in line with the state government’s plans to provide youths with the necessary skillset to realise their full potentials.”

She added that the state government would also partner with Siemens for another edition of the Hackathon, during which youths in the state would be tasked to provide homegrown solutions to environmental, energy, logistics and e-commerce challenges.

“This training will be held at the Edo Innovation Hub in Edo South, while others will hold in Edo North and Edo Central. This is to spread development to different parts of the state. We are confident that these programmes will change the lives of youths in the state in 2020. We will also be partnering with CovenLabs to train about 5 to 6 cohorts in the data science programme.”

