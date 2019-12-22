Kindly Share This Story:

Chief of staff to the Edo State Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki’s exemplary leadership style, noting that the governor’s developmental strides in the state will remain indelible in history books.

The Chief of Staff stated this while speaking to journalists after attending the Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG) Coordinators’ meeting held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Akerele said the group aligns with the governor’s ideology that government must be efficient and result-oriented.

He said the meeting was to appraise the performance of Governor Obaseki in the last three years ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial election.

Akerele further applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the support given to the governor, noting that the support has contributed immensely to his performance.

“We have the Benin Industrial Park and the Benin River Port, all due to the support of President Buhari. We appreciate the governor for giving the youth’s employment opportunities and for fulfilling almost all the things he promised,” he said.

The chief of staff, who noted that Obaseki’s approach to governance has made it possible for every citizen of the state, especially youths, to be beneficiaries of dividends of democracy, assured that GOSG was giving its support to the aspirations of the governor just as it did in 2016.

According to him, “Those who are opposing the governor are driven by ignorance and they need to purge themselves off ignorance. He has ensured that Edo economy will not only depend on federal allocation but by Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the near future, anchored on the industrialisation of the state.”

“Obviously because the governor is not making noise about his achievements, some people feel that he is not working. The masses are feeling the impact, and that is all that matters. Our people are used to politicians making noise; that is the problem we are having. This kind of culture must stop. Governments must do their work without making noise about it”, he added.

Earlier in his remark, Director General of the Group, Mr. Henry Idogun, noted that the people of Edo State are clamouring for continuation of the good governance of the Godwin Obaseki-led administration, hence the campaign for his reelection.

He said the smooth transition of people who retired from the state civil service to the Contributory Pension Scheme and the immediate payment of pension were notable achievements of the Obaseki administration, unlike previous era, where people who retire from service were owed pension arrears.

“The governor has a vision and distracters should wake up to reality and key into his vision of transforming Edo state”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: