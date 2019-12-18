Obaseki the Herod and the birth he failed to avert

Kindly Share This Story:

By John Mayaki

“When Herod the king had heard these things, he was troubled” was the account of the Holy Book on the reaction of the cruel King Herod when he learned of the birth of the little boy, whose arrival to earth lacked any real sheen as it took place in a lowly manger, but was nonetheless destined to rule and perhaps, end the tyrannical reign of the wicked king.

On Friday the 13th of December, ominously close to Christmas when plays depicting the birth and life of Jesus Christ would be aired across the globe, a similar sequence unfolded in Edo State with Godwin Obaseki, the governor of the state, playing Herod and doing his best to bring to life the documented mindlessness and virulent oppression of his own people.

The stage was set to announce the homecoming of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu to the All Progressives Congress, a party he helped build from the ground in the state, and the mega rally organized by the state executives of the party to herald his return home, one which the governor was sent a personal invite to alongside other government officials.

Politicians leave and join parties all the time, especially in this clime, therefore not many would have expected this to go beyond a routine party function enjoying the blessing of all or disregard of some. But the problem is, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu is no ordinary politician. He is a man who, through decades of selfless and honest public and private service, has built a structure with strong foothold across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State.

His return to the party was also not ordinary or routine; he arrived with thousands of members from his previous party, many of whom are experienced grassroots mobilizers and political bigwigs with significant influence in Edo state and the south-south region. The mega rally was meant to, at the very least, display this and remind those who may have forgotten who Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu is and the level of support his integrity, political maturity and character has earned him over the years.

This was the news Godwin Obaseki heard, the reality he saw – and, like the cruel King Herod, he was greatly troubled. Ordinarily, as a party-man, the news of another political juggernaut rejoining forces should be a thing of joy and assurance of the collective good but Obaseki is, by innate character, loyal only to himself and prioritizes his political survival over and above everything else, including the wellbeing of the state. Thus, learning of the organic excitement trailing the return of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, contrary to his own contrived support inspired by inducements and threats, as well as the grand reception planned by majority of party members who barely tolerate his own breath, he grew paranoid and like King Herod who ordered the killing of all born male-child in Bethlehem to get to one, Obaseki’s paranoia and selfish ambition led him to do disturbing things.

To avert the birth of a clearly favored politician into his party, in less than 48 hours, an otherwise tone-deaf and completely silent government led by Godwin Obaseki issued numerous statements, first by closing all schools to deny Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu a venue for the mega rally, then placing a frivolous ban on political activities as though the state is in a state of emergency, before proceeding, comically and illegally so, to issue threats of demolition or permanent forfeiture of properties to homeowners in Edo state who permit any political gathering in their residence.

For a government and governor that claimed to be loved by all, of what use is the deployment of force, violence, and abuse of state powers to deny people their constitutional rights of assembly and association? Needless to say that Obaseki failed like Herod and Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, having made concessions for the sake of peace to gather his teeming supporters in his private residence, was safely born into the hands of the Edo state chairman of the APC, Colonel David Imuse and received by the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Evidently, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu is not and cannot be likened to a savior but for anyone who is either still in denial or doubts his influence, you only need to see the reaction of the state government to his homecoming. He has made no declaration of ambition, he has reached out to all parties, and has established his commitment to peace, yet they kick, cry and run helter skelter – for Pastor Ize Iyamu’s homecoming and influence isn’t the only driver of their desperation and irrationality.

Having governed for years, Obaseki is afraid to see the people excited and hopeful again, especially close to an election year. Tyrants rule over conquered people and by standing up to the repressive government, Edo people have shown that they are far from being conquered.

Mayaki, an Oxford and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert, wrote from England.

Vanguard

