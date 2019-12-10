Obaseki tasks new waste management board on service delivery

By Ozioruva Aliu

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Tuesday tasked the newly inaugurated Waste Management Board headed Mr Monday Sule and the Edo State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDs (EDOSACA) headed by Dr. Alex Okoh on quality service delivery saying his administration was committed to giving the best to the state.

Obaseki charged the board members for EDOSACA to ensure the HIV prevalence rate in the state is drastically reduced below the national average of 1.4 percent, noting, “I will like it to be below 0.5 percent and that means you have to intensify your efforts and focus on continued advocacy, access to relevant information, access to HIV testing services and treatment, care and support for people living with the virus.”

He tasked members of the Waste Management Board to work hard in ensuring Edo State is the cleanest in the country, adding that cleanliness is a priority, as focus should be on maintaining a hygienic environment in cities outside Benin such as Auchi and Ekpoma.

He said “Your selection was quite rigorous, we looked at your capacity to work and political acumen because we want Edo State to be the cleanest state in Nigeria. Having a clean environment is now a priority we must continue to do things differently.

In his response, Sule said “We are here to work and justify the confidence you are reposing on us. I want to assure you that Edo state will be made the cleanest state in Nigeria”

