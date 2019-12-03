Obaseki assures on construction of 16km of roads in Ugbowo, others



The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that the state government is set to commence the construction and rehabilitation of 16 Kilometres of roads within the Ugbowo area of Benin City, to ease movement of students and staff of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The governor said this during a courtesy visit by the management of the university led by the new Vice Chancellor, Professor Lilian Salami at Government House in Benin City.

The governor said the construction of ‘19 Street’ is designed to divert vehicular traffic from the UNIBEN to Siloku Road of the metropolis.

ALSO READ: President Buhari unveils made in Nigeria armoured vehicles

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to partner with the university to provide constant power supply and fast internet facility in the institution.

He added, “You have a population of over 60,000 people. That is a city on its own. If we cooperate and collaborate with you to get 24/7 electricity supply in your campus with fast internet and an improved governance within your campus, you will be amazed at the economy that will be created.

“We are already trying to get power from Edo-Azura power plant into the campus as well as the Benin Technical College. The hope is to attract a lot of knowledge-based businesses in that direction.”

Obaseki congratulated Prof Salami, as the second woman to hold the exalted position of the Vice Chancellor of the university, noting, “We have no doubt that women in academia particularly those from this part of the world display a lot of courage, strength and energy. We wish you a successful tenure.”

ALSO READ: Woman kills stepdaughter over rivalry

Earlier, the new Vice Chancellor, Professor Lilian Salami, solicited for the governor to assist the university in building a barricade in front of the main gate of the university which will encourage students to use the pedestrian bridge.

She called for further collaboration to address the encroachment on the university’s land as well as deal with other environmental concerns.

Prof. Salami was accompanied by the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Professor Friday Orunwense and other top management staff of the institution.

Vanguard News