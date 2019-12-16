Obasanjo urges States to emulate Akwa Ibom on food sufficiency

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described as laudable Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Green House initiative aimed at attaining food sufficiency in Akwa Ibom State.

Obasanjo made the commendation at the weekend, during a brief stopover at the Green House Farm along Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The former President who was in Akwa Ibom State for the burial of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, late Chief Ufot Ekaette, urged Nigerians to emulate the initiative in the food sufficiency efforts.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel should be encouraged, one of the things that pained me is when I hear that most of the vegetables we use in Lagos including tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, lettuce and others are flown in from other countries.

“The land of such countries are not fertile than ours that they export vegetables to us. So what the Governor is doing here is very good”.

He called on the state government to privatise the Green House project, adding that privatisation would sustain the project beyond the present administration.

