Breaking News
Translate

Obasanjo urges States to emulate Akwa Ibom on food sufficiency

On 2:23 pmIn Newsby
Obasanjo
Olusegun Obasanjo

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described as laudable Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Green House initiative aimed at attaining food sufficiency in Akwa Ibom State.

Obasanjo made the commendation at the weekend,  during a brief stopover at the Green House Farm along Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The former President who was in Akwa Ibom State for the burial of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, late Chief Ufot Ekaette, urged Nigerians to emulate the initiative in the food sufficiency efforts.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo lauds A’ibom food Sufficiency Initiative

“Governor Udom Emmanuel should be encouraged, one of the things that pained me is when I hear that most of the vegetables we use in Lagos including tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, lettuce and others are flown in from other countries.

“The land of such countries are not fertile than ours that they export vegetables to us. So what the Governor is doing here is very good”.

He called on the state government to privatise the Green House project, adding that privatisation would sustain the project beyond the present administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!