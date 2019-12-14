Obasanjo lauds Hajia Shagaya

In what can be described as a rare expression of friendship, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo hosted a cosy party to celebrate the 60th birthday of billionaire business titan, Hajia Bola Shagaya. Obasanjo who was out of the country when the well-loved high society doyenne held a superlative birthday celebration in October decided to honour her with a special evening which was attended by very close friends and family members.

Held at Clear Essence California Spa and Wellness Resort, Ikoyi, Hajia Shagaya who is also an in-law of current Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was all smiles throughout the occasion.

In a passionate speech, President Obasanjo described Hajia Shagaya as a remarkable woman and friend, who was close to his late wife, Stella, stood by her when he was imprisoned and was a pillar of support for her son, Muyiwa, when she died, almost single-handedly sponsoring the wedding of Muyiwa.

He added that despite all she did for the family, Hajia Shagaya never requested for favours from him when he was in government. The celebrant in an emotional speech thanked the former President for the honour of hosting a diamond jubilee party for her. Guests at the event include Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Pastor( Mrs) Siju Iluyomade, Hajia Abah Folawiyo, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Princess Abiodun Omotade among others.