Obasanjo lauds A’ibom food Sufficiency Initiative

On 3:24 pmIn Newsby

Obasanjo

…urges state governors to emulate Udom Emmanuel

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has commended the Akwa Ibom State  Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, on his food sufficiency initiative and determination to provide an alternative source of revenue for the state through agriculture.

Chief Obasanjo gave the commendation while fielding questions from newsmen after his brief stopover at the Green House Farm along Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, during his visit to the state for the burial of former Secretary to the Government of the federation, late Chief Ufot Ekaette.

Also read: Akpabio’s withdrawal from re-run, concession of defeat ― PDP tells INEC

The former president described the Green House project as a laudable initiative which should be emulated by all Nigerians to ensure sufficient production of tomatoes and other food crops. He said that Akwa Ibom is making landmark achievements in agricultural production and food sufficiency, adding that if such projects are multiplied across the country, Nigeria would have an edge in food production rather than depend on importation from other countries.

According to him, “Governor Emmanuel should be encouraged. One of the things that pain me is when I hear that most of the vegetables we use in Lagos including tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, lettuce and others are flown in from other countries.

“The land of those countries are not more fertile than ours that they should export vegetables to us. So what the Governor is doing here is very good and others should do the same”.

The former president, however, advised the state government to privatize the greenhouse project, explaining that privatisation would sustain the project beyond the present administration.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!