Obasanjo hails El Rufai’s cabinet as mini Nigeria.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a surprise visit to governor Nasir El Rufai Wednesday where he hailed his former minister of Federal Capital Territory for constituting a pan-Nigerian cabinet.

In a statement made available to journalists, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El Rufai on media and Publicity, Ibrahim Musa said the former president was in Kaduna on a private visit to Governor El Rufai.

The former President’s visit to the Kaduna state governor came as a surprise to may as both the former president and the governor have had not too palatable words against each other in their books.

But in his statement sent to journalists, El Rufai’s aide quoted former President Obasanjo as describing himself as “a son-of-the-soil having lived in Kaduna from 1959 to 1967 and built his first house at the Makera area of the town”.

The statement also quoted the former president as expressing happiness that “El Rufai has recreated the Kaduna of old because his State Executive Council reflects a mini Nigeria.

The former president was also quoted to have described Mallam El Rufai as “one of the best persons to work with. He is a near-genius.”

“We need a character like this, a man that you know where you stand with him. Any job given to him will be well done,’’ the former president further explained.

Obasanjo told the people of Kaduna State that they ‘’have a good leader to work with.”

The statement further said that the former president also described El Rufai as a good student because he copied gender inclusiveness when he served in his administration, adding that ‘’I made women to matter in my government. He has done the same in Kaduna. He is a very good learner’’

Governor El Rufai described former President Obasanjo as a mentor, adding that he learnt many public service skills from him when he served in his government as a minister.

The governor of Kaduna state further thanked Chief Obasanjo for finding time to come to Kaduna to see things for himself.

Vanguard News Nigeria.