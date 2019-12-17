Obasanjo, Dangote, others for “Why I Am Alive”

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Dr Olurotimi Badero are among dignitaries expected at the “Why I am Alive” event.

A statement by the organisers said the event which would hold on December 27, 2019, in Lagos, promises to be a forum that would inspire the emerging generation of Nigerian youths.

Titled: The Nigerian Story, the inaugural celebratory event is designed to empower young Nigerians to be the best in their chosen fields of endeavor and live a purposeful life that is built on diligence and excellence.

American entrepreneur and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, David Meltzer, would be the guest speaker.

Chairman of the Board of Advisors of the Why I Am Alive initiative, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo said the conversations at the event will serve as a shining example for the attendees.

He said: “We are looking towards a great event that will impact lives and inspire people to greatness. Nigeria is in dire need of change and every one should dig in and discover why they are really alive, we want to thank our sponsors and speakers and of course those who will be attending. Nigeria will be great again”

Since inception, the Why I Am Alive campaign has empowered school students in rural areas with scholarships to continue their education. Market women have also benefited by getting help to support their families.

