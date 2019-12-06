Vanguard Logo

Obamas buy Martha’s Vineyard estate from Celtics owner

Barack and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama and family are the new owners of an $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard estate — purchased from Boston Celtics owner Wycliffe Grousbeck and his ex-wife, according to a new report.

The former first family shelled out the megabucks this week for the sprawling, 6,892-square-foot abode that sits on 29.3 secluded acres facing the Edgartown Great Pond, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

The luxury digs include seven bedrooms, eight and a half baths and several stone fireplaces — as well as a two-car garage, a detached barn and a pool, according to the Gazette.

It was placed on the market in 2015, when it was listed for $22.5 million, and the price was dropped twice over the summer — once to $16.25 million in June and then to $14.85 million in July, the paper reported.

