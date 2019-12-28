Breaking News
Oba of Benin urges traditional rulers to fast, pray for Edo state

On 6:10 pm
Oba of Benin, Ewuare II
The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II has urged traditional rulers in the state to fast and pray for peace in the state ahead of the Edo governorship election in 2020.

The Oba gave the charge at the quarterly meeting of  Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in Benin on Saturday.

The monarch said the prayers and fasting should go along with offering of sacrifice to Almighty God and their ancestors.

Ewuare, who is the chairman of the council, said that the call for prayers became necessary in view of the current political crisis in the state, a situation, which he stressed had “become a serious concern to everyone”.

The Oba said that he was sure that the state would be peaceful in spite of the current face-off among the political gladiators

He reiterated the need for traditional rulers to continually maintain absolute neutrality as fathers to all.

“And as royal fathers we must act within the ambit of the law,” he said.

Oba Ewuare further urged traditional rulers and chiefs not to allow the labours of the founding fathers of their traditional heritage to be in vain.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

