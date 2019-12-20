Breaking News
Translate

OAUTHC doctors protest ‘cold blood’ murder of professor

On 9:45 amIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

OAUTHC, professor

The Association of Resident Doctors, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) Chapter, on Thursday protested over the murder of the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the institution, Professor Jerome Elusiyan.

The President of the association, Dr Omoniyi Ayo Oluwa, said in his address during the protest at OAUTHC that the death of the don was saddening.

“It saddened my heart to address you today on the gruesome murder of our teacher and friend of the Association of Resident Doctors, OAUTHC, Prof. Jerome Elusiyan.

ALSO READ: IPPIS: Make names of lecturers who enrolled public, ASUU challenges FG

“He was murdered in cold blood while he was returning from Ambrose Ali University on Friday, 13th December 2019, ” he said.

According to him, the late Elusiyan went to Ambrose Ali University as an external examiner to supervise the institution’s professional examination.

He said that the association embarked on the protest to ensure that justice was done and the perpetrators brought to book.

Ayo Oluwa also urged the government to step up its security network to minimise untimely deaths and ensure the protection of lives and properties.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!