OAU to generate 8.03mw of electricity

THE Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State will soon complete its independent power project from which it will generate enough electricity to exit the national grid, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, has disclosed.

He made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming 44th convocation of the institution.

The VC said the university community currently consumes 6.0 megawatts of electricity and that the IPP would generate 8.03 megawatts, which would be more than the consumption level now.

He said OAU was scheduled to exit the national grid in October but the bureaucracy of change in the Ministry of Power necessitated the delay, adding that the project was 75 percent ready.

“The project would generate 8.03 megawatts of electricity against the current 6.0 megawatts the university community is consuming. 8.03 megawatts would be more than enough for us at the present time.

‘Initially the project was to be delivered in October, but the change in Ministry of Power recently necessitated the delay but we are sure of December date. Some of the work are 100 percent ready, while others are above 75 percent ready,” he explained.

On the forthcoming graduation, he said 124 students would be graduating with first class honours.

Out of the 7,209 graduands, 5,292 students are in the undergraduates category, while 1,917 are in the post graduates category.

Ogunbodede said the university had jettisoned the era of unstable calendar, saying the school had repositioned itself to compete with other ivory towers globally.

He said the school would from next session ensure that it equips its students with entrepreneurship knowledge and vocational skills that would enable them to survive in the labour market without having to wait for white collar jobs.

The institution, according to the Vice Chancellor, would also give Honorary Doctorate degree to the Chairman of First Bank, Mrs Ibukunoluwa Awosika, President of African Export-Import Bank, Dr. Benedict Oramah and Chief Executive Officer, Insight Media, Mr Biodun Shobanjo for their contribution to the development of the society.