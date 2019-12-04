OAU honours Rwandan president, Shobanjo, two others for ‘service to humanity’

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, will confer Honorary Doctorate Degrees on the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame and three other eminent persons over their contributions to the socio-economic and political development of their immediate environments and the world at large.

Other recipients of the OAU honorary degrees, according to a statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olarewaju, are Marketing Communications practitioner, Biodun Shobanjo; the President of African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the First Bank of Nigeria Plc., Mrs. Ibukunoluwa Awosika.

The quartet will be conferred with the degrees during the institution’s 44th convocation ceremony taking place this week at its campus in Ile Ife, Osun State.

The statement read: “Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s outstanding leadership qualities and achievements in Rwanda, and within and outside Africa, were considered, especially his influential roles in ending genocide in Rwanda in 1974. It is in recognition of these outstanding and remarkable achievements that President Kagame will be conferred with the Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

“For Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, his trailblazing efforts and enduring legacies in the Nigerian marketing communications industry in the last 50 years and his humane social activism set him on the pedestal for the award of the Doctor of Letters (D. Lit.) (Honoris Causa) of the University.

“Similarly, the university is conferring on Dr. Ben Oramah the Doctor of Sciences D.Sc. (Agric. Economics) (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his outstanding academic achievements and unique contributions to finance and trade in Africa; an area in which he had published a book and written several articles.

“In the same vein, Mrs. Ibukunoluwa Awosika’s indelible corporate achievements, unique and outstanding contributions to the growth of entrepreneurship in the society and her humane social activism earned her the award of Doctor of Business Administration (D.BM) (Honoris Causa).”