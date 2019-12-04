NYSC DG sympathises with family of deceased corps member in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

THE Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has commiserated with the family of a prospective corps member, Akanji Abiodun Oluwatoyin, who passed away recently in a ghastly motor accident on her way to report at the Katsina State Orientation Camp.

The DG who was represented by the State Coordinator Oyo State, Eniola Ambekemo, led a delegation of NYSC officials on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Ibadan.

Also read:

She described the prospective corps member as a patriotic citizen who was reporting for selfless service to her fatherland.

Oluwatoyin, a graduate of Food Technology from Federal the Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, lost her life alongside her colleagues who were travelling to report for 2019 Batch “C” (Stream II) orientation course along Mokwa road in Niger State.

Sympathising with the family, the DG stated that the death of the prospective corps member could only the described as the fall of a star in the galaxy of budding patriotic young Nigerians.

While praying for the repose of her soul, the NYSC helmsman urged the family of the deceased to accept her death as the will of the Almighty – the Author and Finisher of our faith.

Responding, the sister of the deceased, Abosede Akanji expressed her appreciation to the Director-General and management of NYSC for their immense support since the death of her sister.

Vanguard