Nwakaeme and Mikel inspire Trabzonspor to victory against Antalyaspor

Nigerian International Anthony Nwakaeme, celebrates his consolation goal

Anthony Nwakaeme found the back of the net while John Obi Mikel featured as Trabzonspor secured a 3-1 away win against Antalyaspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Nwakaeme was afforded his 14th league start this season and made the most of the opportunity scoring his fourth goal.

The Black Sea Storm raced into the lead in the third minute through Alexander Sorloth before Ondrej Celustka levelled for the hosts.

Super Eagles striker Nwakaeme then restored the lead for his side in the 25th minute after benefitting from Daniel Sturridge’s assist before Yusuf Sari sealed the victory.

Nwakaeme featured for the duration of the game along with his compatriot and former Nigeria captain Mikel, who recently returned from an injury.

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi was an unused substitute in the encounter while Ghana international Caleb Ekuban replaced Sturridge in the 59th minute.

The victory moved the Black Sea Storm to second spot on the league table after gathering 26 points from 14 games.

The Nigerians will hope to help Trabzonspor continue their winning ways when they take on Basel in Thursday’s Europa League game.

Source: Goal.com

