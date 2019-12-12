NUC Visiting Registrar tasks FCE registry staff on excellence

By Adesina Wahab

THE Visiting Registrar/Scholar, National Universities Commission, NUC, Mr Olujimi Olukoya, has urged registry staff of the Federal College of Education, Technical, Yaba, Lagos to identify catalysts for excellence and imbibe them if they want to go far in their chosen fields.

He gave the charge while delivering the Third Annual Lecture of the Registry Staff Association of the school titled “Becoming Your Best Ever: A Pursuit of Excellence.”

Olukoya, who listed some of the catalysts to include the Law of Desire, the Law of Belief, the Law of Positive Attitude, the Law of Goal Setting among others, noted they were parts of the determinants as to how far one could go.

“Take the Law of Persistence for instance, the ability to persist makes people to succeed. How many times did you stop trying after the first failure? Success does not usually come after the first attempt. Whatever your goal is, there will always be obstacles on your way to success. They are part of life. Expect them and learn from them,” he counselled.

He also listed anti-excellence habits to avoid to include searching for faults in others, not having written dreams and goals, believing in everyone except self among others.

The Provost, Dr Ademola Azeez Wahab, commended the association for the lecture and their desire to improve on their job.

He added that the management would always support steps that would further promote excellence in service delivery in the institution.

The Registrar, Mr Rasheed Dada, said registry staff were aware of their importance in the system and would always live up to expectations.

He expressed confidence that registry staff would make use of the lessons learnt in course of the lecture and that members of the association would not relent effort at aiming for excellence at all times.

