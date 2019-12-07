NTIC students donate Christmas gifts to sick children at LASUTH

Female students of the Nigeria Tulip International College (NTIC), Ogun Branch, on Saturday visited the Pediatric ward of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Lagos and donated gifts to sick children.

Mr Ercan Yilmaz, the College’s Principal, said that the donation was an innovation by the students, staff and parents of the college in commemoration of the forthcoming Christmas.

Yilmaz explained that the event was also part of the college’s social responsibilities to give back to the society, especially during the festive periods.

“The programme will engender our students to understand and imbibe the culture and act of giving and what social responsibility is all about.

“It will also help them to set an agenda into the future on the need to assist the needy and show love when they are in a position of authority.

“That is why we gave them the liberty and responsibility to select and list the items they wished to donate and also contribute to its purchase,’’ he said.

According to him, the event was put up by the female students and their mistresses, while plans was on the way for the male students to visit the orphanage within the coming weeks.

The principal also said that that the college gave N5,000 cash to about 15 patients who were unable to pay up their medical bills to assist them, having sought for their details from the hospital management.

“We have also realised while going round the wards that there are some abandoned children here, who also need help and we will report to the college authority to fashion out how we can assist them ,” Yilmaz said.

Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Adejumo, Vice Principal Academic, NTIC Girls School, Ogun Branch, confirmed that the total packages donated was 127.

Adejumo said the value of each package given was N1,400, aside the diapers which were also given to those who needed them.

She listed the contents in the bag to include, beverages, tissue papers, drinks, snacks, detergents, candies, among others.

“All the donations are from the students, parents and the school,” she said.

According to her, the visit was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the children in commemoration of the yuletide.

She said: “When we went round, we saw many children who might likely spend the Christmas in the hospital because they have life-threatening ailments.

“While we cannot heal them, we can put smile on their faces because children are very vulnerable.

“When they remember the college’s visit with Santa Claus, it will give them joy and go a long way with their recovery.’’

According to her, the programme was organised to teach the students the act of giving and also to understand and appreciate the other sides of life, since many of them are from privileged homes.

Adejumo, however, noted that the school would sustain the project, as the next edition would be on a larger scale.

Mr Aderenle Odulana, Representative, Medical Social Welfare, Pediatric Ward, LASUTH, however, appreciated NTIC for the visit and lauded its gesture to the patients of the hospital.

Odulana said the hospital usually received philanthropists who extended hands of fellowship to patients, especially the indigents, having sought approval from the management.

“It was thoughtful and laudable that the college also keyed into such initiative,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Tulip International College was formerly called the Nigeria Turkish International College.

