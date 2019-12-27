Kindly Share This Story:



By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has explained its decision to stop payment of vendors for its school feeding programmes in four states, saying the Ministry of Humanitarian affairs “needed more time since the SIPs programme has been on the transition from the presidency to the new ministry”.

The school feeding initiative is part of the government’s National Social Investment Programmes NSIP.

ALSO READ: Ihedioha to plant 4 million palm trees next year

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Investments, Ismaeel Ahmed, in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, dismissed claims that the Humanitarian Affairs minister, Sadiya Umar Farouk deliberately refused to approve payment for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme for Lagos, Imo, Kogi and Benue states.

The NSIPs which were formerly under the purview of View President Yemi Osibanjo were recently moved to the new Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

According to Ahmed, “civil service procedures in the new ministry” and briefings were responsible for the delay in payment of stipends of N-Power volunteers for two months.

“It should be noted that the former accounting Ministry, which is the Ministry of Budget and National Planning has to put on hold all processes of payments after the presidential instruction of the movement of the SIP. Hence, the necessary civil service procedures that need to be set up in the new ministry and the briefings delayed payments for a bit”.

The statement added; “Since the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, assumed office, she has gone about handling the transition of the affairs of the Social Investment Programmes from the Presidency to the new Ministry, with the support of the programme administrators and the Cluster Heads.

“During this period, she has had to receive briefings from the NSIP and the different clusters concerning the implementation and status of the programmes, successes and challenges.

“Where she needs additional information, she has sought further clarification in a bit to ensure that the implementation process fulfills the intended mandates of the SIPs.

“However all issues and briefings and procedures has been resolved and payment has continued unhindered.

“Regarding the delay in the stipends of N-Power volunteers for two months (October and November), the Honourable Minister, in a Press Conference on the 2nd of December 2019 explained the reason behind the delay, and also pledged that beneficiaries would receive their backlog payments on or before December 20th, 2019.

“This was done. These actions clearly indicate that, contrary to what some media houses are putting out, the Honourable Minister is not acting in any inimical manner toward the Programme. She has cleared all requests that have to do with payments of vendors and stipends that have reached her table.

“The Honorable Minister and the National Social Investments Programme are focused towards using the SIPs as an impactful tool towards actualizing the President’s mandate to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years”.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: