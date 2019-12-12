NSE set to make Nigeria hub for home-grown technology

By Victor Arjiromanus

The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) has said it is set to make Nigeria the hub of home-grown technology and industrialization in the nearest future.

This, according to them, will be achieved as it is already developing strategic initiative that will engender innovations, such as the human capital development initiative, which will improve the capacities of its engineers.

Speaking at the annual dinner which combined a public lecture, awards and induction ceremony, Chairman of the NSE, Victoria Island branch, Engr. John Audu, said NSE is set to achieve its vision soon, and has put in place strategies for its actualization.

He stated: ”Our vision is to be the engineering hub for home-grown technology and industrialization, and mission is to proffer engineering solutions to key societal problems while ensuring the welfare of engineers, and to diligently follow-up with Government through advocacy campaigns.

“In line with these, we have developed four strategic initiatives to implement our mission vis a vis; to engender pervasive innovation (EPI), Human capacity development (HCD), Serve our society (SOS), and Enhanced welfare (EW).

“We are going to come up with a series of training programmes, workshops, some of which are free, that will assist our assistant engineers to bridge some of the gaps that are glare. These are some of the things that we try to do, it’s a lot of work, so we encourage as many engineers as possible to come and join us in making the meeting much more interesting.”

”We have excellent technical and brilliant presentations that address issues in our society, and well experienced EXCO that is fully committed to these initiatives, and towards promoting the overall group dynamics of the branch.”

Vanguard