NSA seeks regular review of strategies against security threats

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Security Adviser, NSA,Major Gen. Babagana Monguno has advocated regular review of strategies against security threats in the country.

This came as he said the fast-developing cyberspace environment and advances in technology, especially drone technology had added to the nations security threats.

Monguno,who said a National Security Strategy formulated in 2014 had envisaged between five and ten years for the review of strategies against security threats, insisted that the emerging security threats in the country had necessitated a regular review.

Speaking at the sensitization session of the National Security Strategy 2019,in Abuja,the NSA,who was represented by the Director of Policy and Strategy, Office of the National Security Adviser,Aminu Lawal, explained that the 2014 document was only conceived to tackle “myriad of security challenges which include terrorism, kidnapping, militancy, small arms and light weapons proliferation, armed banditry, and pastoralists farmers conflicts, among others.”

But he insisted in the Keynote address he delivered at the event that it had “become imperative to continuously assess the current and future threat environment and develop appropriate resilience and capacity to mitigate the challenges.”

According to him, “the new notion of National Security under this administration places emphasis on the ‘people’ as the referent object and not the ‘state’,saying it was,” aimed at “enhancing the social-well being of the citizenry.”

Hear him:”The 2014 document was subject to review after a 5-10 year period or as the contemporary environment dictates. It is noteworthy that most of our contemporary threats identified in the 2014 document are still potent, although some of them have morphed in various dimensions.

“Added to our threats are the fast-developing cyberspace environment and advances in technology, notably drone technology.

“To this end, it is imperative to continuously assess the current and future threat environment and develop appropriate resilience and capacity to mitigate these challenges.”

“This strategy, therefore, underscored the need to address the socioeconomic concerns such as corruption, which breeds poverty and unemployment; insecurity and the diversification of the economy, which are the three key objectives of this administration,” he added.

He spoke further: “It is evident that the success of a nation is determined by the ability of the government to guide its affairs through planning for review of the past, managing contemporary issues and articulating for the future.

“In addition, for a nation to attain its national interests, it would need to harness its means through ways that would enable it to achieve its ends. Such a process is known as a strategy.

” In view of the above, a national strategy is an overarching document which highlights in broad terms the geostrategic environment that encompasses our internal threats as well as the corresponding strategies to deal with them.

“It is therefore, a formidable framework of political, economic and military consensus that freedom of living and safeguarding other fundamental rights of citizens as well as continuous functionality of the government are paramount.”

But he said,”The Strategy must also be consistent with our National Interest and Objectives.”

“You wili concur with me that obviously what transpired between 2014 and 2019, especially in the context of the fight against terrorism particularly the establishment of alliance between Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other existential threats compelled a review of the strategy.”

