NRC modernization rail project: LASG closes Fagba-Iju roads

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to close down Jonathan Coker Road, (Fagba /Iju axis) to traffic on December 22, from 11:00 pm to 4:00am the next day for level cross construction of the rail tracks.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who stated this in a statement on Saturday, added that the action was part of the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port, at Apapa.

The State Government said it has chosen the period because of the reduced usage of the roads during the festive season.

Oladeinde said alternative routes have been provided for motorists to ply pending the reopening of the road.

Therefore, commuters and motorists have been urged to use the following routes; Okunsanya Street, Odejobi Street and Ashade Level Cross. The routes will be closed at night to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

The state government appealed to road users to bear the pains as it aimed at creating a good road infrastructure that will ultimately improve the traffic situation in the state.

