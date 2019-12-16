NPFL: Wikki survive scare at home to Rangers in 1-1 draw

Kindly Share This Story:

Wikki Tourists fought back to scrape a point in their Matchday 8 game against Rangers International in a 1-1 draw at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Saturday.

Salisu Yusuf’s Rangers put up a very good performance in the course of the game and of course went away with a point after Idris Mohammed Guda equalized Emmanuel Nwokeji first-half opener from the spot.

Wikki Tourists were lucky enough for the share of spoil due flying Antelopes lack of been clinical in front of goal by their inability to convert a couple of good chances particularly after the break were notable chances from Ifeanyi George, Ibrahim Olawoyin and Seka Paskal failed to find the back of the net.

ALSO READ: LMC grants conditional approval for Kwara United takeover of Delta Force

Wikki Tourists acting head coach Ibrahim Garba altered four names in his starting 11 from the side that were defeated two-nil at FC Ifeanyiubah on Matchday 7. First-choice goalkeeper Ibrahim Pius was rested and replaced by Yusuf Muhammed while Amiru Ahmed, Hassan Hussain and Ajala Olushola were prepared ahead of Wisdom Jumbo, Sixtus Forsah and Williams Ukeme respectively.

Massive changes by Salisu from the side that were beaten by Al-Masry in their CAF Confederation Cup outing with just three players reselected for the clash. Traore Issif, Kelvin Itoya, and Ibrahim Olawoyin made the cut and eight new names introduced to the matchday squad including goalkeeper Nana Bonsu in place of Opubo Japhet, Tope Olusesi, Nwokeji, Uche John, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, Ifeanyi George, Kehinde Adedipe and Tony Shimaga.

The visitors started beautifully with good exchange of passes across both flanks from the center, Midfield Maestro Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, Kelvin Itoya and Kehinde Adedipe with huge responsibilities of the fine display. Though the fine start to the game by the flying Antelopes didn’t stop Wikki to move forward with the great mission of scoring the opener when promise Damala lofted a perfect delivery for Idris Guda deep in the right flank, the Captain, however, smashes wide off-target on seven minutes.

ALSO READ: Federal High Court dismisses 2014 suit challenging legitimacy of LMC

Determined Rangers almost take the lead in 18 minutes when Ibrahim Olawoyin perfectly delivered a through ball from the center for Adedipe inside box with only helpless Wikki goalie Yusuf Muhammed to beat, but the onrushing Man between the sticks for the Bauchi club put the forward under pressure who shot over from close range.

Eight minutes later Ifeanyi George bulldozed past full-back Waziri Christopher down the right flank before firing a low shot on goal just for the goalkeeper to punch the danger for a corner and the resultant corner came to nothing however on 26 minutes.

In a very quick response two minutes later Young star Promise Damala did well to set up Jackson Daniel who is Wikki’s leading goal scorer of the season so far with three goals, the forward unlucky wasted the goal-bound opportunity away from one-on-one situation.

Rangers punished their opponent after Jackson Daniel failed to hit the back of the net, on 39 minutes young sensational full-back Emmanuel Nwokeji headed home a brilliant freekick perfectly delivered by Ikechukwu Ibenegbu from the edge of the box.

Kelvin Itoya came close from extending the visitors lead just before the break, but he was a nice tackle by Franklin Anthony frustrated the attack and forced the former to sent his effort wide.

Eight minutes after the restart Traore Issif appears to have foul Idris Guda inside Rangers box which left referee Abubakar Muhammed with no any other option than to point to the spot for penalty kick in favour of the host, Idriss Guda who involved in the incident stepped forward to equalized for the Bauchi side on 53 minutes of play.

The pressure mounted on Wikki Tourists got to a more intense level since after the leveller and it almost yielded the desired aim on the hour mark when an impressive forward Ifeanyi George embarked on a solo run couple with some footwork from the center deep into his opponent box, he fired just over the bar, Wikki have their defenders Peter Ambrose and Franklin Anthony to thank for great Challenge on the forward in from of goal.

Coach Salisu Yusuf re-enforced his attack by introducing Dauda Madaki and Seka Paskal for Itoya Kelvin and Ifeanyi George in 62nd and 71st minutes respectively. It was all Rangers for the rest of the game as former Ifeanyi Ubah forward Seka Paskal doing what he knows the best by displaying great dribbling skills and fine moves majority in the right flank and on many occasions connecting well with Ibrahim Olawoyin and Dauda Madaki in from of Wikki back four.

Wikki Tourists ensured the share of the spoil after Ibrahim Olawoyin had his two beautiful chances failed to hit the target on 83rd and 86th minutes respectively coupled with Dauda Madaki’s Penalty appeal which was turned down by the referee after the former came under challenge from Amiru Ahmed inside box.

The result didn’t make any changes regarding the team’s position on the log as they stay on 2nd and 19th positions for Wikki Tourists and Enugu Rangers respectively.

Wikki Tourists will travel to Warri for a clash with while Enugu Rangers will lock horns with the league leaders Plateau United on the matchday 9.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: