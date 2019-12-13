NPFL: Rangers target 3 points against Wikki in Gombe

Rangers Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, has said that the club is going to Pantami Township Stadium Gombe, to pick the three points against Wikki Tourist FC of Bauchi.

Okolie said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday, adding that the players were eager to taste success again.

He assured the club’s fans that Rangers would fight Wikki to the end, saying that the club would not come back from Gombe empty-handed.

He said: “It is time the club started winning matches and with the improvement made by the team so far, the match against Wikki Tourist will be the open door to our domestic league success.

“Our strikers have started scoring goals as you can see from our two continental matches.

”Though, we lost our two continental group stage matches to Egyptian teams but we scored three goals in the two encounters.

“We have started scoring goals and our defence has been worked on in our training since Monday.

Okolie said that nobody in Rangers was sleeping with his two eyes closed owing to the club’s lack of good results.

”I believe that things will turn around so I am urging the fans to remain calm because the club will soon get it right,” he said.

NAN reports that the club had lost three straight matches in the ongoing domestic league, which led to the sacking of the technical crew headed by Benedict Ugwu.

The Enugu-based club also lost two matches in the continental league under Coach Salisu Yusuf, who replaced Ugwu.

Meanwhile, Gombe match would be Yusuf’s first match in the domestic league with Rangers since he took over.

The Flying Antelopes now occupy the 19th position in the league with 4 points after five matches. (NAN)

