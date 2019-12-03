NPFL: Obuh worried over Akwa United’s poor run



Akwa United head coach, John Obuh, has said he is very worried about the poor run of the club in the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season and is determined to find ways to reverse the situation.

The Promise Keepers have had more draws with no win in six matches and suffered their second defeat of the season, losing 0-1 at Sunshine Stars on Sunday and Obuh says although the management of the club have not put any pressure on him yet, he has to drive himself and the players harder to produce better results.

“Even if I am not under pressure, I have to give myself the preseure because most times we expect to see a win, more especially in this match (against Sunshine Stars) that should have been, at worst, a draw, but this is the way it has been,” he lamented.

With four draws and two losses, Akwa United have been pushed down the red zone to 16th position, making a strong push up the only way out.

We will continue fighting. We will continue working. The season is still fresh. This is the sixth game out of 38 games. So we still have 32 games to finish. When we get back home we should start winning because we just need to start wining.”

Akwa United opened the season with promise, securing a 1-1 draw away to Warri Wolves returned home to be cancelled by Abia Warriors who held them to a nil-nil.

Enyimba dispatched them 3-1 in Aba on Matchday 3 while visiting Katsina United snatched a point in Uyo after another goalless draw. Another draw (1-1) against Nasarawa United at home is now followed by a defeat at Sunshine Stars.

Obuh however commended the quality of officiating in the league, saying “it is fair enough.”

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News