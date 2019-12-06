NPFL: Nwagua says win in Uyo marks turning point For Kano Pillars



Kano Pillars forward Nyima Nwagua says his side’s 2-1 win away to Akwa Starlets FC of Uyo at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Wednesday, marks the turning point for the four-time champions to launch a challenge for another title.

Coach Ibrahim Musa had come under fire from fans as his side were without a win in five attempts, going into the rescheduled Matchday 2 fixture in Uyo, and were yet to score in the current campaign.

Nwagua while admitting the team’s poor start to the campaign, said the victory against the new comers will now propel Pillars to put behind the nightmare of the past five matchdays.

“We (Pillars) lost a couple of strikers before start of the season and I had to step forward to do my best this season. We started this season on a low key and it has been disappointing.

“We have been working very hard to get it right, and we are delighted we got rewarded. This is the turning point. I feel we have succeeded in gathering the needed momentum and confidence that will propel our performance in upcoming fixtures”, Nwagua told www.npfl.ng.

The former Lobi Stars striker got Pillars the lead in the fixture on 27 minutes, before Michael Effiong drew Starlets level in the 75th minute. Nwagua sealed the win three minutes later for the Kano side.

Kano Pillars welcome Delta Force on Matchday 7 at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News