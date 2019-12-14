NPFL, LaLiga introduce U-12 Tournament for clubs in Nigeria



An U-12 years old competition is to be added to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Spanish League (LaLiga) collaboration for youth football development on the auspices of NPFL/LaLiga U-15 Promises Tournament.

This formed the highlight of decisions reached at an exploratory meeting between the League Management Company (LMC) and the LaLiga Nigeria team which met to design a roadmap for the next edition of the NPFL-Laliga U-15 Promises Youth League.

The discussion which held at the corporate headquarters of the League body in Abuja, was attended by the Chairman of the LMC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, alongside the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, Sunday Obaseki and Surajudeen Yusuff while the LaLiga team had their Nigeria Delegate, Guillermo Perez Castello, LaLiga Nigeria Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju and Ayodeji Adegbenro

LMC Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar explained that the meeting was held to provide an interface with the parties involved, as well as design a roadmap for staging the next edition of the championship which is expected to commence in January 2020 with a coaching clinic for the NPFL clubs’ U-15 coaches.

It was also decided during the meeting that a maiden edition of an U-12 football league for the NPFL clubs organized alongside the Under 15 championship in order to enable the premier league clubs to have a buoyant and functional youth system.

Arrangements have also been put in place to have a team of the U-12 cadre to represent the NPFL in a competition organized by LaLiga in Spain.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News