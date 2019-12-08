NPFL: FC IfeanyiUbah’s 2nd half blitz wrecks Wikki Tourists



After a listless first half, FC IfeanyiUbah returned for the remaining half to produce a performance that whittled the resistance of Wikki Tourists forcing them to capitulate 2-0 in Nnewi.

It was 0ne of the scheduled eight fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) MatchDay 7 fixtures which saw the Anambra Warriors drawing the first blood after 49 minutes through a Tochukwu Anueyiagu header before Ikenna Cooper netted the insurance goal on 85th minute off a 20-yard pile driver.

There was nothing much to separate the two teams in the first half as both sides matched each other in every department.

It was even the Savannah Elephants that looked like scoring in the first half with Promise Damala missing a good chance to put the away side in the ascendancy in the 24th minute.

The striker fired a tame shot that was easily caught by the Anambra Warriors goalkeeper, Sharp Uzoigwe after he had dribbled past his marker and was left one on one with the home team goaltender.

FC IfeanyiUbah also had their fair share of chances with the 32nd-minute effort their brightest to get the curtain-raiser in the first half. Wikki’s Peter Ambrose was at the right place to nod out a dangerous looking free-kick from Chigozie Chilekwu which prevented Ekene Awazie from nodding the ball into an empty net.

Wikki finished the stronger of the two teams in the first half and it was expected that they would emerge for the second half more fortified to give FC IfeanyiUbah a good run but the advantage changed towards the Anambra Warriors as they got on the score sheet almost immediately they emerged from the halftime break.

It took FC IfeanyiUbah only four minutes after the restart to put their nose in front after Anueyiagu nodded into a gaping net off a corner kick from Ekene Awazie.

They doubled the advantage for Coach Uche Okagbue five minutes from time through Cooper’s 20 yards effort and barely three minutes after Wikki’s Jumbo Wisdom’s wonder free-kick hit the crossbar and back to play.

It was FC IfeanyiUbah third home win of the season from four and are now fifth on the league table with 11 points from 7 matches while Wikki Tourists despitethe loss are still second with 13 points.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News