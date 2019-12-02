NPFL: Enudi’s Strike Seals Full Points For Delta Force In Nasarawa

It all began with a lot of hope for Nasarawa United at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday evening, but Delta Force Enudi Solomon’s well-taken free-kick in the 34th minute left Danlami Umar motionless and put paid to such hopes and ensured the hosts sink further in the bottom of the table.

Despite eight goal attempts by the hosts in the first half, only two of them could hit the cross bar, two went off target,as Delta Force goalkeeper was on hand to save five of them.

The visitors came into the second half with their shoulders high, having a goal lead and bringing on Kasali Yusuf (who replaced Ijioma Maxwell) to show their intent to defend the lone goal-lead.

Godfrey West and Usman Omede came in for Abdullahi Bello and Anas Yusuf in the second half and both Solid Miners’ players were threats to the visitors defense.

Sadly,they could not get the desired goal. Ten minutes after they came on, both players exchanged passes from the center half to dribble past Delta Force defenders,only to be thwarted by the visitors ‘goalie.

With the home loss, Nasarawa United now sit at the bottom of the log, having two points from six matches.

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News