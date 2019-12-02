NPFL: Delta Force shock Nasarawa United, Plateau United hold Pillars

The Solid Miners were hoping to end their winless streak against the newcomers, however, they failed in that bid.

Solomon Enudi’s strike proved vital for the visitors as the Lafia-based team failed in their quest to come back in the second half.

ALSO READ: Ihedioha promises to return glory to Imo through sports

Following their second home loss so far, they sit at the base of the Nigeria top-flight log with two points from six outings.

They travel to the Akure Township Stadium on December 8 for their next outing against Kabiru Dogo’s Sunshine Stars.

At the New Jos Stadium, former champions Plateau United were held to a 0-0 draw by rivals Kano Pillars.

The much talked about encounter failed to produce a goal as both teams produced defensive masterclasses. This result is a setback for Plateau United, who are eyeing another league triumph or at least a return to continental football.

Despite the result, they lead the NPFL table with 14 points from six games, while Sai Masu Gida are 18th with only three points.

ALSO READ: Iheanacho the hero as Leicester close gap on Liverpool

Elsewhere in Akure, Sunshine Stars secured a slim 1-0 win over Akwa United. After a goalless first half, the Owena Whales stepped up their game in the second half to earn their second victory.

Akwa United are ranked 16th with four points, a far cry from Sunshine Stars’ sixth position with eight points. Rivers United paid for their inability to convert their chances as they struggled to a 0-0 draw with Abia Warriors.

Adamawa United were the biggest winners with an emphatic 4-0 hammering of Katsina United.

NPFL RESULTS

Plateau United 0-0 Kano Pillars

Akwa Starlets 1-0 Warri Wolves

Rivers United 0-0 Abia Warriors

Adamawa United 4-0 Katsina United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Akwa United

Nasarawa United 0-1 Delta Force

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Heartland

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News