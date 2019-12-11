North/South West divide Ohanaeze presidency in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The 2023 presidential election has started creating division among some Igbo leaders, especially in Imo state, regarding who becomes the next President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to be produced from Imo.

An investigation by Vanguard Wednesday in Owerri, revealed that the confusion is being created by different groups projecting the Northern interest and South-West interest for the 2023 presidency, in order for their candidate to emerge.

To achieve their target, several meetings are currently ongoing in the state, ahead of next year’s preparation for Ohanaeze election.

However, as of last week the clique of the Northern interest group has started elimination for possible candidate as some names perceived not to be of their interest have been dropped.

Just as the South West alignment group has been in serious consultations with some Igbo leaders in Imo state, which they said will continue till next year.

The groups among other things are said to be avoiding to support a candidate who has a case with anti-corruption agencies.

A source who for now said he would not want his name mentioned told Vanguard that the struggle between these two groups has made it so difficult to talk about the 2023 Igbo presidency.

He said: “For now, the issue of Igbo presidency should be forgotten with what I am seeing Ohanaeze may not be talking about Igbo presidency again.

“They will be talking of aligning with the North or the West. If you ask me, the plan is that since it is difficult for an Igbo man to become president then let us go for the position of the Vice President.

“Let us not deceive ourselves. Can’t you see that what is happening today is to shut up the Igbo man except God will intervene? They have finished the plan it is to execute it now.”

He continued: “This struggle let us not mention names is between the two big political parties in the country and that is what is happening.

“They want somebody as President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that will lead other Igbo leaders in endorsing them for presidential election so that they will say that Igbo people have spoken with one voice. Until then we will continue to watch.

“Another serious challenge they are having now is that they will not like a president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that has a case to answer with any of the Anti-corruption agencies to avoid being rubbished.”

