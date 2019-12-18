No Tolerance: Rita Dominic, TY Bello, others stand with WARIF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

The Women at Risk International Foundation, WARIF a non-profit organization leading the charge against gender-based violence in Nigeria, held an advocacy March to raise awareness against gender-based violence in Nigeria, to commemorate the UN 16 days of activism for gender-based violence.

The march tagged the “No Tolerance” March was organized, following the on-going success of the “No Tolerance” advocacy campaign launched earlier in the year. The march was held on the 7th of December, took off from Lekki Phase 1 across the Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge. It was kicked off by the United States Consular General to Lagos, Madam Claire Pierangelo.

The wife of the First Lady of Lagos State was also ably represented by the Wife of the Attorney General of Lagos, Mrs. Olabisi Onigbanjo who commended WARIF for their efforts and reiterated the need for more awareness on rape and sexual violence.

Also in attendance were the First Lady of Ogun State, Her Excellency, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, The SSG, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Gaji, The Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson as well as Nigerian Celebrities including Dakore Akande Egbuson, TY Bello, Lala Akindoju, Ego Boyo and Michelle Dede who raised their voices against rape and sexual violence in our communities.

The campaign saw celebrities like RMD, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Funke Akindele and many more stand with WARIF to say No Tolerance to sexual abuse and violence by posting short videos and pictures on their social media platforms.

The Founder of the organization, Dr. Kemi DaSilva stated that “At WARIF, we believe that participation in these collaborative efforts are critical in making our voices heard and to bringing an end to sexual violence in our society.”

