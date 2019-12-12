No more crisis or factions in Zamfara APC, Party Chieftain declares

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former gubernatorial aspirant in Zamfara state, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has dismissed claims of crisis or factionalisation within the ranks of the party in the state, saying all grey issues that made it defeated by the opposition in the last elections have now been addressed.

Jaji spoke Thursday in Abuja while reacting to a story credited to the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Shehu Isah insinuating that he (Jaji) met with former Governor Abdulaziz Yari in Abuja as a representative of the G8 group.

It will be recalled that the APC State Publicity Secretary, Shehu Isah had in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) disclosed that Yari and some members of G8 Group in the state met on Wednesday in Abuja to reconcile party members in the state.

Shehu Isah was quoted as saying “the G8 Group members include Sen. Kabir Marafa, Dauda Lawal, Ibrahim Wakala, Mahmud Shinkafi and Aminu Sani Jaji, among others.

“Mr Isah said one of the G8 Group members, Aminu Sani-Jaji, met with Yari at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday in that regard”.

But reacting to the story, Hon. Aminu Jaji, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, explained that he attended the meeting in his personal capacity and not as a member of any bloc, adding that the G8 or any faction for that matter no longer exists.

The former member of the House of Representatives admitted that as part of their resolve to put behind them the crisis that led to the APC losing the state in the 2019 general elections, they have agreed to sheathe their swords and find a common ground to reposition the party for greater success.

“Yes, it is true that I met with the former Governor, His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari in his house in Abuja. But I want to clarify that I did not attend the meeting as a member of G8; I went there in my personal capacity as a member of our great party, who is committed to repositioning the party and putting it back on track to reclaim power in the state.

“The genesis of the meeting is that some people from our state, particularly from Yari’s side approached me and religious leaders approached me on the needs and benefits of the reconciliation as according to the teachings of our noble Prophet Muhammad which is beyond any political affiliation

“As far as I am concerned, G8 does not exist again in the party because the essence for which it was formed has outlived its usefulness. Therefore, we need to know that Sen. Marafa has aligned himself with the PDP in Zamfara, for that as an APC member, I have to ensure that all APC members come together for the interest of the party, both at state and federal levels”.

Jaji reiterated that he is a committed member of the party and would not leave the party. “I am a bonafide and committed member of the APC. I remain a loyal member of the party and I have accepted to work with other members of the party in the state to reunite our members and move the party to the next level”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.