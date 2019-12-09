No corrupt individual will be allowed in my cabinet — Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that no corrupt individual would have a position in his cabinet, restating the state government’s commitment in the fight against corruption.

Wike also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to fight corruption within the ambit of the law.

The governor spoke in Port Harcourt at a rally organised by the Zonal Office of the EFCC to mark the 2019 United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day.

Wike noted that anyone who would not support the fight against corruption would not be allowed in his cabinet, adding that his administration would continue to support the fight against corruption.

He said: “All us know that the major problem we have in this country is corruption. EFCC alone cannot achieve it, so we call on all stakeholders to join in this fight.

“For the Rivers State Government, we will do everything we can to ensure that the fight is successful. If you are in my cabinet and you don’t want to fight corruption, you won’t be in my government again. That is why we have come out openly to join EFCC.”

Wike urged the EFCC to fight corruption within the ambit of the law, adding that state would provide befitting premises for the commission.

“We believe that EFCC should fight corruption within the ambit of the law. We will support EFCC to fight corruption within the ambit of the law.

“Anything outside the ambit of the law, Rivers State Government is not a party, because fighting law without the law or outside the law itself is corruption.

“As law abiders, anything it takes to support them we will do it. I have been to the EFCC office and seen that it is not conducive, we will give them other premises so they can work effectively and efficiently,” Wike added.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Head of EFCC, Port Harcourt, Abdulrasheed Bawa, noted that EFCC has always maintained and abided by the rule of law in the corruption fight.

Bawa commended the Rivers State Government for aligning with the efforts of the commission, adding that EFCC had remained a law-abiding institution.

He said: “It is encouraging that the Rivers State Government is aligning with the anti-corruption. We are happy that the Governor mentioned it publicly that no corrupt person will be part of his cabinet. “EFCC is a creation of law and we respect it. We are working in tandem with court. We have 98 to 99% success rate in the cases we have court.”