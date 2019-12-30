Breaking News
No cause for alarm over Nigeria’s debt profile ― Lai Mohammed

On 1:51 pmIn Newsby
South African ,Lai Mohammed, $9.6bn Judgment Debt
Mohammed

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Federal Government, on Monday, dismissed outcries in some quarters over the country’s rising debt profile, saying there is no cause for alarm.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in the outgoing 2019.

Alhaji Mohammed, who faulted critics of the Buhari administration for raising alarm over the current debt profile of the country, said the debt profile is highly exaggerated and being portrayed without any numerical facts.

He said Nigeria has not exceeded its debt ceiling mark.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

