Nnamdi Kanu bounces back, says his tomorrow’s speech will ….

By Nwafor Sunday

After about two weeks of media silence, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has scheduled a live broadcast tomorrow, where he would pass his Christmas message to his people.

Disclosing this in his unverified twitter handle, @MaziNnamdiKanu, the IPOB leader said that his tomorrow’s speech would drive home his message of hope that would slowly bringing Nigeria to a deserved end.

“Owing to the now visible successes of our diplomatic offensive especially in the US in the past few months, I will broadcast tomorrow to drive home our message of hope that is slowly bringing Nigeria to a deserved end. Date: 24th December 2019. Time: 7 pm Biafraland Time”, he said.

Recall that after the ECOWAS Court of Justice sitting in Abuja, had dismissed the suit he (Kanu), filed against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, alleging that he was tortured, assaulted and subjected to inhuman treatment by security operatives when he was arrested in 2015, Kanu had remained silence (incommunicado) in the media.

He however, spoke for the first time, boasting that his message would slowly bring Nigeria to a deserved end.

SEE HIS TWEET BELOW:

Owing to the now visible successes of our diplomatic offensive especially in the US in the past few months, I will broadcast tomorrow to drive home our message of hope that is slowly bringing Nigeria to a deserved end. Date: 24th December 2019 Time: 7 pm Biafraland Time pic.twitter.com/nk8VmWwYEz — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) December 23, 2019

Vanguard

