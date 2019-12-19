NJC okays appointment of six court’s heads, 26 new judges

Kindly Share This Story:

Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Thursday recommended the appointment of six heads of court and 26 judicial officers for various state High Courts.

The Council, in a statement issued by its Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, also recommended the appointment of a Kadi for the Sharia Court of Appeal.

The Council which is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, said it had at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, considered a list of candidates presented by its interview committee.

It resolved to recommend to the governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States, 33 successful candidates for appointment as heads of courts and other judicial officers in Nigeria.

The newly appointed heads of courts are Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu (Anambra State), Justice Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa (Kebbi State), and Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme, (Cross River State).

Others are – Hon. Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau as Grand Kadi, Zamfara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State, and Hon. Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Osun State.

The Council also recommended the appointment of Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo, Chuku Mark Onyema, Ngbor-Abina Lemea, and Fibresima Florence Atili, as four new judges of Rivers State High Court of Justice.

It recommended Olufunmilayo O. Stanley and Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya as Judges of Osun State High Court of Justice, Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu, Leweanya Kechinyere A., Victoria Chinyere Isiguzo, Vivian O. B. Ekezie, Eze Nonye Eke, Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere and Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere as Judges of Imo State High Court of Justice.

Others are – Aminu Garba Sifawa, Mohammed Mohammed and Raliya Uthman Muhammad as Judges of Sokoto State High Court of Justice, Obafemi Makanju Fasanmi as Judge of Ekiti State High Court of Justice, Salisu Alhassan Majidadi, Binta Bawa and Danladi Ahmad as Judges of Niger State High Court of Justice.

While Bello Khalid Jega was recommended for appointment as Kadi Kebbi State Sharia Court of Appeal, Amadi Ericonda was okayed as Judge, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers State, Michael Kolawole Peters, Anthony Olusesan Araba, and Adebisi Olusola Femi-Segun as Judges, Ogun State High Court of Justice, as well as Obichere Ijeoma Josephine and Nze Ifeanyi Tennyson as Judges, Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly,” the NJC added.

