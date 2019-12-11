NiMet predicts sunny, hazy weather conditions for Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze, sunny and hazy conditions over the North and partly cloudy to sunny condition over Central cities for Thursday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Wednesday in Abuja further predicted possibilities of isolated thunderstorms over the Coastal cities within the forecast period.

Also read:

” For Northern states, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the region in the morning hours.

“Later in the evening/night hours, dust haze condition with localised visibility values of less than or equal to 5km is expected over the North-Eastern part of the country; particularly over places like Maiduguri, Potiskum, Nguru.

“Also Damaturu axis during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 31 to 34 degree Celsius and 10 to 18 degree Celsius,” it said.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected to prevail

over Central states within the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 degree Celsius and 11 to 21 degree Celsius.

NiMet envisaged cloudy morning over Southern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon /evening hours, over places like Calabar, Port Harcourt, Eket, Yenagoa, and Warri.

It predicted day and night temperatures of the region to be 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Vanguard