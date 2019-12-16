NiMet predicts dust haze, sunny conditions for Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze conditions with localised visibility of two to five kilometres over Northern and the Central cities.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Monday in Abuja further predicted sunny and hazy conditions over inland cities within the period of forecast.

“For Northern states, dust haze condition with localised visibility between the ranges of 2 to 5km is expected over the region throughout the forecast period.

“Day and Night temperatures are expected to be in 28 to 33 degrees Celsius and 13 to 17 degrees Celsius respectively,” it stated.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over Central states throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged day and night temperatures of the region to be 26 to 35 degrees Celsius and 12 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

“For Southern states, early morning mist and fog patches are likely over Calabar, Port Harcourt, Yenegoa and Eket which will lift by sunrise leaving the region in partly cloudy condition for the rest of the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 32 to 33 degrees Celsius and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively, ” it stated.

vanguard

