NIMC adopts PPP in delivery of data capture

Targets World-Class Digital Ecosystem

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it is collaborating with Public & Private Sector Service Providers for the delivery of data capture to citizens and Legal Residents.

The NIMC Director-General/CEO Engr. Aliyu Aziz stated this during the Bid opening ceremony of about 586 local partners who submitted their expression of interest (EOI) for the provision of Data collection and Issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN) services at the NIMC Headquarters, Abuja.

The Commission had advertised the EOI in November in line with the process of implementing the Digital Identity Ecosystem project for the National Identity Management System (NIMS) in Nigeria.

The NIMC Director-General, who was represented by the General Manager, Corporate Services Department, Abdullahi Ibrahim at the event said stakeholders’ collaboration for accelerated delivery of digital identity in Nigeria is critical.

He stated that the Commission is desirous of partnering with interested, competent and qualified Public & Private Sector Service Providers for the delivery of data capture to citizens and Legal Residents.

“NIMC will be partnering with public and private sector service providers including Federal, State, Local Governments, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Civil Society Organizations and others as well as qualified private vendors for the provision of data collection services and issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN) under the National Identity Management System (NIMS) programme,” he disclosed.

The Deputy General Manager (DGM) Procurement Unit, Nkoyo Iwok supervised the sorting processes in the presence of external observers and a representative from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) to ensure bidders witness the opening of the bid boxes and submission of register for the purpose of transparency based on the procurement Act (2007) of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

Some of the prospective partners who spoke with newsmen at the event commended the Commission for the transparency employed in the EOI opening process and for the confidence the Commission has in local Nigerian vendors.

vanguard

