By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A 31-year-old Night Club and Splash Bar, manager Olatunji Idowu, was brought before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, for allegedly selling unfit drink to a serving Legislator in Edo state.

The defendant whose residential address was not stated is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace by exposing unfit drinks, preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor Sergeant Chinedu Njoku, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on September 7, 2019.

He said that the incident took place at a 4 am, at Splash Bar and Night Club, Km 47, Lekki – Epe Expressway Sangotedo Lagos.

Njoku said ” Idowu conducted himself in a manner likely to cause bread of peace by exposing unfit drinks to the public for sale”.

ALSO READ: Court remands policeman over alleged murder at Lagos night club

The prosecutor said “The defendant sold an expired Chamdor red grape wine to an Edo state House of Assembly Legislative member, Hon. Gallant Commander Sylvanus Peter”.

He said that the wine caused him serious stomach discomfort and that it’s dangerous to his health.

According to him, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 168 (d) and 158 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Consequently, Magistrate Mrs Afolashade Botoku, granted him bail in the sum of N20,000, with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till January 9, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.