Nigeria’s gas flaring profile drops to 25% in 20 years

Nigeria’s global gas flaring profile has dropped from 65 per cent to 25 per cent in the past 20 years because of increased processing and export of Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG.

Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr. Tony Attah, who stated this in his keynote address at the just concluded Nigeria LPGA and LPG Summit in Lagos, said: “Our operation has helped to reduce about four trillion cubic feet of previously flared natural gas, thereby improving Nigeria’s gas flaring profile from about 65 per cent per cent in 1999 to less than 25 per cent today.”

Attah, who did not provide details, said: “Our focus is to ensure that Nigeria does not miss out on the opportunities for more economic growth, and for a more central role in the global energy supply field.”

Train 7

He said: “To this end, Nigeria LNG is set to take final investment decision, FID, to increase its production capacity through its Train 7 expansion project. Actualisation of Train 7 will re-assure the world that Nigeria LNG is a leading and reliable supplier of LNG, with the increase of our production capacity by 35 per cent from 22 million tonnes per annum, MTPA, to 30 MTPA. The increase will further boost the country’s GDP significantly.

“The Train 7 project will bring immense benefits, including immediate employment opportunities for more than 10,000 Nigerians, and will attract foreign direct investment, FDI, of about $25 billion to the country.

“It will be a great achievement if such feats can be replicated across the nation, as we believe the country has the resources, but need the industrial will-power by the private sector to make it happen, even if it happens gradually, but steadily. The onus is on those of us in the private sector to find ways to independently or collaboratively help the public sector to reinforce our growth. As a visionary company, Nigeria LNG’s projection in the next 30 years is to achieve and maintain top quartile performance in the LNG industry.”

Others

Attah continued: “Recently, Nigeria LNG committed to paying 50 per cent of the cost of construction of the N120 billion, 38-kilometre Bonny-Bodo road to link its host community, Bonny Island, to the main land and Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt. The road, when completed, is expected to open up opportunities for rapid socio-economic development of the area and impact on the lives of the millions of Nigerians living on Bonny Island, and the neighbouring Niger Delta communities, including Ogoni, Okrika, Eleme and Andoni.

“To-date, our six-train plant has generated more than $100 billion in revenue and has paid over $16 billion dividends to the Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC’s 49 per cent shareholding in NLNG.

“Nigeria LNG has paid a total of over $6 billion in taxes, comprising of Companies Income Tax, Tertiary Education Tax, Withholding Tax, Value Added Tax and other payments to government, including PAYE, state and local government taxes, as well as regulators’ levies and fees totaling over N51 billion. We have also paid over $13 billion to the Federal Government for feed gas purchases.”

LPG

On liquified petroleum gas, LPG, Attah said: “We have also undertaken the role as a major influencer of the domestic LPG market in Nigeria, dedicating 350,000 metric tonnes of the product to the market; an effort that focuses on deepening the penetration of cooking gas to support environmental and human protection through the use of cleaner energy.

“Early in the month, we commenced the direct supply of LPG in Port Harcourt. Our aim is to ensure product availability, accessibility and affordability. The company has recently begun to explore the possibility of delivering LNG, in addition to LPG, to the domestic market, in line with the Federal Government’s aspirations on gas based industrialization in Nigeria. With product availability and accessibility, we expect that more people will be employed in the value chain from the off takers to the major distributors and, eventually, retail outlets that gets the products into the nooks and crannies of the nation. Ultimately, more and more Nigerians will begin to appreciate the value that cooking gas has over other unhealthy cooking fuels, and they will embrace the commodity.”

“Recognising the advantage of our vast natural gas resources also, Nigeria LNG is determined to change the narrative about Nigeria and Africa by setting a world-class pace through our business model built on integrity, professionalism and reliability. We are a solid and proud Nigerian brand at home and abroad, quietly and successfully competing globally, thus paving the way for other Nigerian brands and companies to be taken more seriously on the world stage,” he added.

However, investigation showed that the expected coming on stream of Train 7 would culminate to further gas flaring reduction in the country.

In an interview with Vanguard, at the just concluded Practical Nigeria Content Forum in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Chairman, Dorman Long Engineering Limited, Dr. Timi Austen-Peters, said: “The LNG Train 7 would create many multiplier effects, including increased processing, export of LNG and domestic utilisation of LPG in Nigeria. There are thousands of jobs to be created along the entire value chain. With a project of this nature, the entire landscape of Nigeria’s economy would change for better.”

