Nigerians understand and sympathise with me ― Buhari

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, stated that the turnout of people in the 36 states of the federation whenever he visits shows that majority of the Nigerians understand and sympathise with him.

President Buhari stated this during while he received the residents Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, during the traditional Christmas Day homage, at the State House, Abuja said, he hopes history will be kind to him.

‘‘When I travelled to all the 36 states before the elections, what I personally observed and the number of Nigerians that turned up in every state to see and listen to me, are more than what anybody can pay or force.

‘‘What I saw made me believe that the majority of Nigerians understand and sympathise with me,’’ he said.

He also reassured Nigerians that he was conscious of his duty as president.

‘‘I swore to hold this office in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God willing, I will follow the system diligently to the end of my term and I hope history will be kind to me and Nigerians.’’

‘‘We thank God. It has been a very successful year, relative to the composition of this country, both politically and ethnically,’’ he said.

The president told the delegation, comprising religious, traditional and political leaders as well top civil servants and members of the press: ‘‘You are our eyes and ears, we have to listen to you and I hope you are encouraging your constituencies that this leadership means well and is concerned about them.’’

He reiterated that his administration would continue to do the utmost best to effectively utilise national resources to rebuild the country.

