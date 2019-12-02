Breaking News
Nigerians react as Enugu Rangers allegedly sack coach over public address system

By Emmanuel Okogba

There were reports over the weekend of Nigerian Professional Football League side, Enugu Rangers announcing the sack of its coach, Benedict Ugwu, over the public address system even while the game was still on.

Benedict Ugwu was in the dugout for the game against Akwa starlets in a league game when the sack was announced. The game ended 0-2 in favor of Akwa Starlet.

A very unusual fashion of parting ways with gaffers, Nigerians took to social media to react to the report.

