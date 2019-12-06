Nigerians in Diaspora condemn attack on Rotimi Amaechi in Spain 

By Victoria Ojeme

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has condemned the attack on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in Madrid, Spain while on a national assignment today.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja explained that the Nigerian mission and the Spanish Police are handling the matter swiftly and promptly.

‬

We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behaviour wherever they find themselves because such incidents tarnish the image of our great country.

According to the statement, “The case is now being handled by the Spanish Police and such individuals should know that there will be consequences for such uncouth and unruly behaviour.