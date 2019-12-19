Breaking News
Nigerian Universities lack capacity to drive development ― Gbajabiamila

On 12:46 pmIn Educationby
By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has described universities in Nigeria has lacking the capabilities the country needed to steer it out of turbulence to the path of greatness.

He said it is doubtful that the country can count on its national institutions of education to drive its development conversation like other great institution of research have done throughout the ages.

Delivering a keynote address at the First Tunde Ponle Annual Lecture with the theme: Building a Truly 21st Century University; A Task Beyond Government, at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium of the institution campus in Osogbo, he the responsibility of reversing the decline in the quality of the university is primarily that of the government.

But quickly added that building the 21st century university, out of the many that spread across the country, is beyond the capacity of government alone.

He, however, maintained that establishing more privately owned university that is out of the reach of the ordinary Nigerians is not the ultimate solution to the problem, but to face and discuss the solution pragmatically.

