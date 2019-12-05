Nigerian News Today: 10 news you might have missed

10 Nigerian news today (12/5/2019) you might have missed.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met behind closed doors with Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting which lasted about two hours was not made open, the governors kept sealed lips at the end of the meeting. Click to read News in Full.

Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s) has today changed the outlook on the government of Nigeria’s ratings to negative from stable.

Concurrently, Moody’s has affirmed the B2 long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings, the B2 foreign currency senior unsecured ratings, and the (P)B2 foreign currency senior unsecured MTN programme rating. Click to read News in Full.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that at least six million people, mostly youths, have ventured into rice production following the impact of the border closure on the rice value chain. Click to read News in Full.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, says with the phenomenal increase in rice production and processing in the country, Nigeria will be exporting the commodity in the next two years. Click to read News in Full.

A group of women, on Thursday, stormed the Federal High Court in Abuja to protest the continued detention of Pro-democracy activist and convener of RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore. Click to read News in Full.

Following a 24-hour ultimatum that was handed to it by the Federal High Court in Abuja, the Department of State Service, DSS, on Thursday evening, released pro-democracy activist and convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from detention. Click to read News in Full.

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday sentenced a former Governor of Abia, Orji Kalu, to 12 years’ imprisonment for N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering. Click to read News in Full.

Oyo state former governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has debunked the claim that past governors receive a huge amount of money as monthly pension.

The former governor of Oyo state stated that the amount payable as pension varies from state to state, said, no state in Nigeria can pay N10 million as pension to a former governor or as salary to a sitting governor. Click to read News in Full.

Two Nigerian students of Federal University Owerri, Nigeria who arrived Croatia, Zagreb on November 12 to participate in the World University Championships in Pula were deported by Croatian security officials to Bosnia.

Croatian police claimed the students were in the country illegally, even though the students arrived in the country with valid visas. Click to read News in Full.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Jan. 25, 2020 to conduct 28 outstanding court-ordered re-run elections in 12 states.

The commission announced this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee on Thursday in Abuja. Click to read News in Full.

Justice Olasumbo Goodluck of an FCT High Court Maitama, on Thursday, foreclosed the prosecution in the trial of Sen. Dino Melaye for alleged falsehood.

Melaye, who until recently represented Kogi West in the Senate, is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on giving false information to the police. Click to read News in Full.

