Nigerian London-based Satirist, Mazi Abe holds Christmas show

L-R: Bisola Balogun, Fikayo Jegede, Petra Onyegbule, Mazi Abe Idris, Lanre Idris, and Libby Offem-Oke, all of the Mazi & Friends family, today, Tuesday during a press conference announcing the upcoming Christmas Evening with Mazi & Friends taking place on December 29 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos. Photo: Osa Amadi

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Popular Nigerian London-based Satirist, Mazi Abe Idris of the Mazi & Friends fame is convening a show titled “A Christmas Evening with Mazi & Friends” scheduled to hold on December 29, 2019 at Muri Okunola Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the media briefing which announced the show, Mazi Abe said therapy is one of the aims of the interactive show because, as Petra Onyegbule, a member of the team said, “laughter is medicine.” Other aims are support of the physically challenged in society and up-coming artists.

The show which will feature the Afrobeat Maestro, Dede Mabiaku alongside other musicians and comedians will start from 5p.m till 11p.m.

Mazi Abe who is essentially a writer, describes himself as a story teller whose art borders on humor and comedy. “I write about myself and about the adventures of my life,” he said.

Abe also describes his language of communication as Nigerian English, not pidgin. Through these stories, he was able to warm his way into the hearts of many people, especially on the social media where he is followed by more than 13, 000 fans.

Mazi Abe says he is a Felaist (a believer in the philosophy and ideas of Fela Anikulapo). He has lived in London for 30 years where he conceptualized and began Mazi & Friends before bringing it down to Nigeria.

