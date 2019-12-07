Nigeria retains 95,000 slots for pilgrims in 2020 hajj – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said on Saturday that it had retained its 95,000 slots for intending pilgrims to the 2020 hajj.

NAHCON disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head of Public Affairs, Fatima Usara, in Abuja.

Usara said the agreement was reached during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada and the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, Saleh Benten.

She said the MoU was signed on December 5, preparatory to the 2020 hajj exercise.

She said: “Prior to the signing of MoU, Amb. Dada had conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s gratitude to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and the Saudi Arabian authorities for compensating families of the five dead and six injured Nigerians in the 2015 crane crash in Makkah.

“He expressed the president’s gratitude for the hospitality and support being enjoyed by Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.”

She also quoted the minister as further conveying the president’s request to Saudi Arabia to assist NAHCON in every way possible, and to support its regulatory role in terms of pilgrims’ airlift to the Kingdom. (NAN)

